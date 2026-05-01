5.2 magnitude earthquake in Nevada reportedly felt as far as Sacramento

An early morning earthquake in Nevada on Friday was felt as far west as the Sacramento Valley.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck around 1:17 a.m. about 50 miles east of Carson City. Shaking was reported across the Reno, Carson City and South Lake Tahoe areas.

People also reported feeling shaking along the Sierra Nevada foothills and into the valley, including in Roseville and Sacramento.

No damage has been reported.

Map of Friday morning's earthquake in Nevada. USGS

The quake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.2. A magnitude 4.3 foreshock appears to have struck about two minutes before the main quake. Several aftershocks have followed, none larger than magnitude 2.7.

Nevada also saw a magnitude 5.7 earthquake centered in the same general area on April 13. Like Friday's quake, that earthquake was felt in the Sacramento area.