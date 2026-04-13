5.5 magnitude earthquake in Nevada felt across Northern California

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake in Nevada sent tremors across parts of Northern California on Monday evening.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of the quake was about 12 miles southeast of Silver Springs, Nevada, with a 6-mile depth, occurring just before 6:30 p.m.

The earthquake was briefly upgraded to a 5.7-magnitude before the USGS dropped it back down to a 5.5-magnitude just before 7 p.m. Nearly a dozen more smaller quakes, ranging from magnitudes of 2.5 to 3.7, were recorded in the same area in the minutes that followed the original quake.

People reported feeling what they described as brief but noticeable shaking in California, from down south in Modesto and north to places like Grass Valley. A ShakeAlert notification delivered in Sacramento said the quake was an estimated 145 miles away.

There have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries, though officials typically continue to assess impacts in the hours following seismic activity.