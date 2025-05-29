Watch CBS News
Local News

Thousands of Nevada County residents hit by power outage

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

Tens of thousands of people in Nevada County have been without power since the early morning hours on Thursday.

The outage started around 3:30 a.m., according to PG&E.

Nevada City and portions of Grass Valley are impacted by the outage. At the height of the outage, PG&E showed more than 21,000 customers were without power. 

That outage number had dropped to over 13,000 customers by 7:30 a.m.

Exactly what caused the outage is unknown, but PG&E said crews were working to restore power. PG&E estimates that residents should start getting back online by mid-morning. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.