Thousands of Nevada County residents hit by power outage
Tens of thousands of people in Nevada County have been without power since the early morning hours on Thursday.
The outage started around 3:30 a.m., according to PG&E.
Nevada City and portions of Grass Valley are impacted by the outage. At the height of the outage, PG&E showed more than 21,000 customers were without power.
That outage number had dropped to over 13,000 customers by 7:30 a.m.
Exactly what caused the outage is unknown, but PG&E said crews were working to restore power. PG&E estimates that residents should start getting back online by mid-morning.