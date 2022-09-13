Shooting at Natomas sports bar leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt

SACRAMENTO – A shooting at a sports bar in Natomas left one person dead early Tuesday morning.

The scene is at the Cheers Sports Bar along W. El Camino Avenue.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but Sacramento police have confirmed that one man died at the scene while another man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

No information about the person who died has been released yet.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.