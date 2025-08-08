El Dorado County elementary school janitor accused of child sex crimes, sheriff's office says

A janitorial supervisor at an El Dorado County elementary school is suspected of multiple child sex crimes, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said on Friday.

Deputies said they arrested Shawn O'Donnell of Cameron Park on Tuesday on charges of oral copulation with a minor, sending of explicit material to a minor, contacting a minor to engage in sex acts, pandering and human trafficking.

During the investigation, deputies said detectives obtained evidence that O'Donnell was sending explicit content and arranging meetings for sexual encounters with juveniles.

The detectives also learned he was a janitorial supervisor with Natoma Station Elementary School within the Folsom Cordova Unified School District.

A school district spokesperson said the district is aware of O'Donnell's arrest and that he has no access to any campus.

"These allegations are disturbing and upsetting," the school district said in a statement. "We are told there is no evidence or indication of involvement with FCUSD students."

The sheriff's office said it's unknown if there are more victims. Anyone with information is urged to contact the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.