Communities come together across Sacramento region to celebrate Native American Heritage Month

November marks Native American Heritage Month, a time to honor the history, culture, and contributions of Native Americans.

Across the Sacramento region, communities came together this weekend to celebrate through music, dance, and art that reflect generations of tradition.

At the second Annual Native American Heritage Month Parade in downtown Sacramento, hundreds filled Capitol Mall with color and movement, a display of pride and resilience.

"We still are here, we still exist, and we are thriving in this vibrant part of California," said Jack Potter Jr., Redding Rancheria Tribal Chairman.

The day's celebration carried a deeper message of unity and strength.

"Historically, the state hasn't been good to us, but today we're here to dance and celebrate our culture. It's a new day and a new time," said Joseph James, a member of the Yurok Tribe.

"Our indifferences are based in the same foundation of truth, and those foundations connect us more than they divide us," added Daniel Leivas, Chemehuevi Indian Tribal Chairman.

In addition to the parade, the day highlighted the creativity and artistry that continue to define Native culture today. Alesha Martinez, with the Maidu Museum & Historic Site in Roseville, said it's vital to support artists who are keeping these traditions alive.

"It's important to support this culture and community. Artists are still creating today. It's a living, vibrant culture," Martinez said.

For Tara Wildcat, a Shoshone-Bannock Tribe member from Fort Hall, Idaho, beadwork is more than a craft, it's a connection to her heritage.

"Learning how to do the beadwork and make the medallions and necklaces, it takes time, it's peaceful, it feels good," Wildcat said. "And when people want to buy my stuff, it makes me feel even more proud that something I made, someone thinks is pretty."

From Sacramento to Roseville, the weekend's events were a reminder that Native American culture is not just history, it's a living and thriving part of California.