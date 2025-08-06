Nationals end 6-game skid with 2-1 walk-off win over Athletics

CJ Abrams singled home Robert Hassell III with the winning run in the ninth inning, and the Washington Nationals defeated the Athletics 2-1 on Wednesday night to stop a six-game losing streak.

Athletics starter Jeffrey Springs retired his first 15 batters before Riley Adams tied the score 1-all with a leadoff homer in the sixth.

Hassell doubled off Michael Kelly (2-1) to begin the ninth and scored on Adams' one-out single when left fielder Tyler Soderstrom's throw was off line.

Soderstrom opened the top of the sixth with his 20th home run.

Nearly three years after his major league debut, Nationals right-hander Cade Cavalli finally returned from Tommy John surgery to make his second career start. He pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings and left to a standing ovation.

Jose A. Ferrer (3-3) worked a perfect inning for the win.