National Guard called in to help Tracy community impacted by flooding

TRACY — The San Joaquin County sheriff called in the National Guard for help with a community at risk of flooding. That crisis was averted by some quick thinking and heavy equipment.

National Guard troops and tactical vehicles turned around inside the San Joaquin River Club community after an evacuation warning was lifted. The community consists of 300 homes and 1,000 people.

Mel Rodrigues lives in the San Joaquin River Club community and said he is still preparing to leave, if necessary.

"It went over the road and everything. It was so much water so fast," Rodrigues said.

"There was a retention basin that failed," South County Fire Authority Chief Randall Bradley said.

Bradley said the sudden flood risk can be blamed on a massive hole under Kasson Road. A levee holding back a retention pond eroded and sent water flowing into the San Joaquin River Club community.

The county immediately brought in heavy equipment to move boulders in place to fill the break.

"The road will have to be repaired. We've got barriers up so people cannot cross. [It's] extremely dangerous to go around those barriers," Chief Bradley said.

Kasson Road is one of several around Tracy that is closed because of flooding.

The California Highway Patrol Tracy office posted several pictures showing failed attempts by drivers to go through flooded road closures, their cars ending up sinking in the flood water.

Too much water creates too much risk, and it's too close for comfort for the San Joaquin River Club community.

Kasson Road is going to be closed until it can be properly fixed. There is no estimate on how long that could take.