Multi-vehicle crash in Truckee on westbound I-80 seriously injures at least 1

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

A crash involving multiple cars in Truckee seriously injured at least one person on Saturday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened on westbound Interstate 80 at Eagle Lakes Road, just before 2 p.m.

The CHP said six cars may have been involved, and that traffic was being turned around at Cisco Grove.

There was no known time of reopening.

CHP has only said it was a major injury, a multiple-vehicle crash. They have not yet said how many people were injured.

