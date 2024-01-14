Motorcyclist killed in suspected DUI crash in Stanislaus County

MODESTO - Drunk driving is suspected to be a factor in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Stanislaus County Saturday night, the CHP said.

The crash happened in the area of Crows Landing Road and Ehrich Road around 8 p.m. Saturday.

A 47-year-old man from Patterson was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado south at about 35 mph on Crows Landing Road and was approaching Ehrlich Road, the CHP said.

A Modesto man, 46, on a red 2020 Harley Davidson Heritage was driving north at an unknown speed on Crows Landing Road and was approaching the intersection.

Investigators said the driver of the Silverado failed to yield the right of way to the motorcyclist, who crashed into the right side of the truck.

The motorcyclist was thrown off his bike and came to a stop underneath the truck, the CHP said. He died at the scene.

Officers said the driver, who was not identified, of the Silverado is suspected of driving drunk. He was arrested for DUI.

The identification of the man killed has not been released at this time.