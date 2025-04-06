Motorcyclist dies in suspected DUI crash in Rancho Cordova, deputies say

DUI suspected in deadly crash in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA – Driving under the influence is suspected to be a factor in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Rancho Cordova Sunday evening, authorities said.

Around 6:30 p.m., deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office and firefighters from Sacramento Metro responded to Data Drive near the Chesapeake Commons for reports of a crash.

Deputies said a motorcyclist involved in the crash was rushed to the hospital where the rider later died.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Sac Metro.

In an update Sunday night, deputies said the driver of the vehicle is suspected of DUI and remains in the hospital.

In Granite Bay early Sunday morning, two died in a suspected DUI crash.