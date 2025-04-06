Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist dies in suspected DUI crash in Rancho Cordova, deputies say

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
RANCHO CORDOVA – Driving under the influence is suspected to be a factor in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Rancho Cordova Sunday evening, authorities said. 

Around 6:30 p.m., deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office and firefighters from Sacramento Metro responded to Data Drive near the Chesapeake Commons for reports of a crash. 

Deputies said a motorcyclist involved in the crash was rushed to the hospital where the rider later died. 

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Sac Metro. 

In an update Sunday night, deputies said the driver of the vehicle is suspected of DUI and remains in the hospital. 

In Granite Bay early Sunday morning, two died in a suspected DUI crash.

