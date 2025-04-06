Watch CBS News
Local News

DUI suspected in crash that killed 2 in Granite Bay, CHP says

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

GRANITE BAY – Driving under the influence is suspected in a crash that killed two people in Granite Bay early Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. 

The crash was around 3:15 a.m. on Eureka Road east of Bridle Path Lane. 

Officers said a green BMW M3 was traveling west on Eureka Road at high speeds when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree.

The driver and passenger died at the scene, officers said.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office identified them as 18-year-old Kevin Garcia of Roseville and 19-year-old Kai Gini of Granite Bay.

The road was closed for about four hours Sunday morning.

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.