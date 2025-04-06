DUI suspected in crash that killed 2 in Granite Bay, CHP says

GRANITE BAY – Driving under the influence is suspected in a crash that killed two people in Granite Bay early Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash was around 3:15 a.m. on Eureka Road east of Bridle Path Lane.

Officers said a green BMW M3 was traveling west on Eureka Road at high speeds when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree.

The driver and passenger died at the scene, officers said.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office identified them as 18-year-old Kevin Garcia of Roseville and 19-year-old Kai Gini of Granite Bay.

The road was closed for about four hours Sunday morning.