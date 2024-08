SACRAMENTO – A motorcyclist died in a crash in midtown Sacramento on Sunday, police said.

A motorcycle versus vehicle crash was reported around noon at the intersection of 24th and J streets, near Rick's Dessert Diner.

Police said the motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital where they later died.

The road is expected to be blocked off until about 5 p.m. for the investigation.

Information about what led up to the crash is unknown at this point.