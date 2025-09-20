Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash on Highway 49 in El Dorado County

A motorcyclist died after crashing head-on with a pickup truck in El Dorado County on Saturday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened on northbound Highway 49, about a mile north of Rattlesnake Bar Road. This is between the communities of Pilot Hill and Cool.

Officers said the motorcycle crossed lanes and struck the pickup truck head-on. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP said DUI is not suspected in the driver of the pickup and it's unknown if DUI is suspected for the motorcyclist.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The identification of the motorcyclist has not been released.