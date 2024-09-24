Modesto's Old Mill Cafe turns 100. Here's what keeps the regulars coming back.

MODESTO – It's dark and early, but the skillets are hot and customers are already here. A lot has happened in the last 100 years here at Old Mill Cafe: A change of venue, new ownership, and plenty of obstacles.

But one thing that stays the same are recurring customers.

Stanislaus County native Marlon Halton started coming to Old Mill as a child.

"First time I came to the Old Mill, I came with my grandparents," Halton said.

He's been a daily visitor since he retired 12 years ago, saying it's the people who keep him coming back.

"We used to have a large group, but they've kind of fallen off," Halton said. "And so I told them at the time that I was going to be the last man standing, and I think maybe I will."

Marlon is one of two friends that remain.

"We used to fill up about half of this counter originally, but that's been some time back," Halton said.

Old Mill co-owner Michael Muharrev bought the diner 12 years ago. It hasn't ever crossed his mind to rebrand, he says.

"It's working and part of the community, and I owe it to the community to keep the name for them," Muharrev said.

Muharrev says it doesn't even feel like a job for him.

"I look forward to come here and see the people," Muharrev said. "And sometimes when you don't see somebody for a few days, you're trying to contact them and see what's going on."

Halton finds company in other regulars and new faces.

"It's primarily just the guys, the people that come in. We get together, tell our lives," Halton said.

Just as long as they know the seating arrangement.

"This is my seat," Marlon said, sitting at the counter spot.

Marlon is just one of many regulars that come to the Old Mille Café on a daily basis. The one thing they have in common is arriving early.

