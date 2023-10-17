Modesto woman charged with daughter's murder, trying to kill son

MODESTO - A Modesto mother has been charged with murdering her daughter and for trying to kill her son as well, authorities say.

Mina Nazari's booking photo. She's accused of killing her daughter. Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office

According to Stanislaus County District Attorney Jeff Laugero, Mina Nazari, 34 of Modesto, has been charged with murdering her 4-year-old daughter by stabbing her.

Nazari is also charged with the attempted murder of her 10-year-old son and child endangerment.

At around 12:47 p.m. Saturday, there was a 911 call reporting a possible assault at the Crown Ridge Apartments, located at 3925 Scenic Drive. When police arrived at the scene, they found the child's body.

After investigating the incident, police determined that the victim's mother killed the girl intentionally and placed her under arrest.