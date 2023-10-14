Woman arrested after girl found dead inside Modesto apartment

MODESTO - A woman is in custody after a homicide at an apartment in Modesto.

Modesto police say that around 12:47 p.m. Saturday, there was a 911 call reporting a possible assault at the Crown Ridge Apartments, located at 3925 Scenic Drive.

Police later confirmed to CBS13 that the victim, a female juvenile, was found inside one of the apartments. Officers have not confirmed how the victim and suspect were connected.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects.

The victim's cause of death has not been released.