Watch CBS News
Local News

Modesto woman, 65, killed in hit-and-run; DUI suspect arrested

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Morning Headlines - 1/18/23
Morning Headlines - 1/18/23 01:12

MODESTO – A DUI suspect has been arrested after a hit-and-run left a woman dead in Modesto Tuesday night.

Modesto police say officers responded to Prescott Road, south of Standiford Avenue, around 9:45 p.m. to investigate a reported hit-and-run. At the scene, officers found that a 65-year-old woman had been walking across Prescott Road when an SUV struck her.

Officers say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released, but she has been identified as a Modesto resident.

Witnesses helped officers track down the suspect, 60-year-old Modesto resident Michael Russ, just a few blocks away.

Russ was arrested and is facing charges of murder, manslaughter, felony DUI and felony hit-and-run. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 18, 2023 / 12:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.