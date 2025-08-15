Modesto HOA increases monthly dues at Walnut Orchards as residents launch recall effort of board

Months after rejecting a $4 million special assessment, residents at the Walnut Orchards condominium complex are facing a new increase in their homeowners association dues. They say they still aren't seeing repairs.

In May, owners voted down a $25,000 per-unit assessment that the HOA said would pay for replacing rotting decks, staircases and other deteriorating infrastructure.

At the time, the board warned it could raise monthly dues by 20% each year if the assessment failed, a move that could eventually push fees over $4,000 a month.

Last week, the board voted to raise dues by $75 a month starting in January, bringing the monthly total to about $660. Board members said the increase will go toward operations and reserves, which are currently at 6%.

"We had a $75 increase, just like that, and we have no say on that. We had to just sit there and listen to them increasing our dues," resident Maria Rodriguez said.

Residents say the new charge comes as red-tagged balconies and other safety issues remain unresolved. In late June, a 40-year-old tree that one resident had reported months earlier fell, damaging a perimeter fence and leaving the complex open to trespassers for weeks.

" Where is our money going? Why aren't they fixing things around here? Why didn't they get started on the red tags right away?" Rodriguez said.

Frustrated with what they call a lack of transparency and delayed maintenance, residents have launched an effort to recall the HOA board. Ballots are due Aug. 26, and the measure needs 82 votes to pass.

The Walnut Orchards HOA did not respond to requests for comment.