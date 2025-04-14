City of Modesto red-tags Walnut Orchards home decks amid $25,000 HOA-fee debate

Decks at Modesto condo complex fighting against HOA fee increase red-tagged by city

Decks at Modesto condo complex fighting against HOA fee increase red-tagged by city

Decks at Modesto condo complex fighting against HOA fee increase red-tagged by city

MODESTO — The City of Modesto red-tagged eight decks at a condominium complex where residents are fighting back against a $25,000 HOA assessment fee they say could force them out of their homes.

The Walnut Orchards Home Owners Association (HOA) is attempting to charge that assessment fee per household. The HOA stated the assessment would replace rotting staircases and decks, despite residents saying it has been an issue for years.

The city has now deemed eight decks unsafe and off-limits.

"The city was notified, actually, of the inspections of the properties which identified those eight balconies which were potentially unsafe," said Jessica Hill, director of community and economic growth with the City of Modesto.

Hill said the city will work with the property owners and HOA to ensure the decks are brought into compliance.

"We do recognize that there are significant improvements that do need to be made and have been delayed for an extended period of time," she said.

Currently, the 160 homeowners at Walnut Orchards pay over $580 in HOA fees every month. If the majority of residents vote "no" to the assessment, Walnut Orchards HOA said they will increase the monthly fee by 20% each year.

That means, in a decade, member fees could total more than $4,000 per month.