Crash in Modesto during street race leaves driver injured, another arrested, CHP says

A driver was hospitalized and another is behind bars after authorities said they were racing on Highway 99 in Modesto when one driver crashed.

The California Highway Patrol said a Corvette driver and a Mustang driver were racing each other on northbound Highway 99 north of Standiford Avenue Sunday afternoon.

The driver of the Corvetter lost control and the vehicle left the right shoulder before it overturned several times and came to a rest on its roof on Sisk Road, the CHP said.

WHO WINS IN THIS SITUATION? Earlier this afternoon, a Corvette and Mustang were engaged in a race northbound SR-99,... Posted by CHP - Modesto on Sunday, August 10, 2025

The driver was thrown out of the vehicle and sustained major injuries, the CHP said.

The driver of the Mustang continued north on Highway 99 and was later arrested at a home in Manteca, officers said.

"This is a stark reminder street racing is extremely dangerous," the CHP said in a news release. "It's not worth your life."