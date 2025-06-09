Modesto school district's proposed "Puberty Talk" curriculum raises concerns

A controversy is brewing in Modesto as the local school district is considering adopting a new health curriculum called "Puberty Talk" for 5th graders.

There's growing pushback not just from parents but from one of the district's board members over what the children should or shouldn't be learning about sex and gender.

But Modesto City Schools says this is not sex education. It is health education.

School board member Jolene Daly says the plan dives too deep into matters that are too adult for children. She's a licensed family therapist who says the lessons could cause students psychological harm.

"They're not really understanding the psychological impact of some of the statements that are being made on the cognitive develop of the of these young kids," she said.

CBS13 reviewed the material at the district's office. It includes chapters titled "Consent Plus Boundaries," "Identity Plus Expression" and "Puberty Health and Hygiene," which include discussions about different kinds of intercourse.

"The hygiene portion of it tells them to make sure that they wash their hands and their genitals," Daly told CBS Sacramento over Zoom. "These 10 and 11-year-olds don't have the capacity to understand some of the information that is in the text."

The district says the curriculum meets state requirements under the California Healthy Youth Act and that parents can opt out. But one mother of a student argues these are discussions that need to be had.

"I think it's important to talk about it before those changes happen," the mother said. "I think normalizing things makes it better."

The board took public comment on the material Monday night, and parents were able to see the material for themselves at the district's professional development building

They'll vote on this matter on June 28.