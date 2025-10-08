Modesto retail theft arrest uncovers suspect tied to Salinas double homicide

Body-camera video shows the moment Modesto police officers took an 18-year-old man into custody during a retail theft operation, an arrest that investigators later learned was tied to a double homicide out of Salinas.

Police say officers arrested Angel Cabrera during a recent theft-suppression operation run by the department's Property Crimes Unit. After his arrest, detectives discovered Cabrera was wanted in Salinas for homicide, attempted homicide and gang enhancement charges. He was turned over to the Monterey County Jail.

Lt. Kalani Souza said the case highlights how a unit built to fight property crime is now playing a role in tackling violent offenders.

"The property crimes unit is led by a sergeant. We have five detectives, a crime analyst, and a community service officer assigned," Souza said. "A lot of our organized retail theft investigations are statewide. These crimes can take our team all over California."

Souza said the unit runs the state-funded organized retail theft program, partnering with businesses such as Target and Dick's Sporting Goods and coordinating with police agencies across the state.

The lieutenant credited that network and collaboration for Modesto's overall drop in crime, a 22% decrease in property crimes this year and zero homicides reported so far in 2025.

"If you come to Modesto and commit a crime, you're going to be held liable," Souza said. "That's a mantra we've taken department-wide: not in Modesto."

Police in Salinas said Cabrera was identified as the driver in a suspect vehicle involved in a double shooting on Sept.19. In that shooting on Cross Avenue, police said a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. They both died at the scene, police said.

A third victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and was expected to survive.

Police also arrested 18-year-old Marwuy Camacho, who they said is the suspected shooter.

contributed to this report.