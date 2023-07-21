Former Modesto police officer fired for shooting unarmed man cleared of manslaughter charges

MODESTO – A former Modesto police officer has been cleared of manslaughter charges in the shooting death of an unarmed man back in 2020.

On Friday, CBS13 confirmed that, regarding the shooting death of Trevor Seever, Judge Carrie Stevens "did not hold Mr.Lamantia to answer on the single count of voluntary manslaughter," according to the Stanislaus County DA's Office.

Trevor Seever

Seever was shot and killed by Modesto police on December 29, 2020. Family members called for more serious charges to be filed against Officer Joseph Lamantia, who was fired from the department after investigators determined the use of deadly force was in violation of the department's policies.

Shortly before the shooting, Modesto police officers were called to the 2300 block of Woodland Avenue near The Church of Brethren after receiving a call from Trevor's sister, Allison Seever, who said her brother bought a gun and was making threats; however, a gun was not located at the scene.