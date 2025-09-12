City of Modesto approves new professional baseball team after Nuts' departure

One week after the Modesto Nuts played their final game following nearly 80 years in the city, officials announced that professional baseball would remain at John Thurman Field.

The Modesto City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a five-year lease with Main Street Modesto LLC, an ownership group tied to the independent Pioneer League. The agreement includes an option for a three-year extension.

Under the deal, the team will pay the city $120,000 annually in rent. The city will cover utilities at the stadium and invest up to $950,000 in upgrades, ranging from safety features to fan amenities.

City officials say the move is about keeping sports and entertainment within Modesto.

"We think it's going to be really great for our community," said Jessica Hill, the city's economic development director. "Our hope moving forward is visitors will shop at our stores, visit our restaurants and stay in our hotels, creating additional revenue overall for the city."

For longtime fans, the switch from affiliated Minor League Baseball to an independent team has been a tough adjustment.

"It's bittersweet," said Veronica Hernandez, general manager of the Modesto Nuts. "We've been asking the city a lot to support us throughout the years. The investment they're doing on the Indy team, very happy for them but it's kind of things that we've been needing to see over the last few years."

Still, Hernandez says she's glad baseball won't disappear from Modesto.

"It's still baseball," she said. "It's a place to go, it's a safe place to go, and being able to really have fun as a community together, that's something we get to keep here in Modesto."

The new team is expected to begin play next spring, with Oakland's Pioneer League franchise likely to become its closest rival.