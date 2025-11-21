Person struck, killed by vehicle in Modesto on Paradise Road

An investigation was underway in Modesto after a person was struck and killed early Friday morning.

Modesto police say first responders were called to Paradise Road, near Leon Avenue, a little before 12:30 a.m. after a reported collision.

Officers and medics started first aid on the person who was struck, but police say the person died.

The driver stayed at the scene, police say, and is cooperating with investigators.

Neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash, police say.

Investigators are still looking for any other possible witnesses to the crash.