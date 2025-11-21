Watch CBS News
Person struck, killed by vehicle in Modesto on Paradise Road

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

An investigation was underway in Modesto after a person was struck and killed early Friday morning.

Modesto police say first responders were called to Paradise Road, near Leon Avenue, a little before 12:30 a.m. after a reported collision.

Officers and medics started first aid on the person who was struck, but police say the person died.

The driver stayed at the scene, police say, and is cooperating with investigators.

Neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash, police say.

Investigators are still looking for any other possible witnesses to the crash. 

