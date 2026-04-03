Former Modesto youth soccer coach convicted of child porn charges, sentenced to over 5 years

A former Modesto youth soccer coach was sentenced to more than five years in prison after he was convicted of child pornography charges, prosecutors said on Friday.

Matthew Paez, 33, was convicted of possessing more than 600 images of child sexual assault material (CSAM), contacting a minor with the intent to engage in sex acts, distributing sexual images of himself to a minor and other related charges, the Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office said.

Paez was arrested last June when the Turlock Police Department received a tip that CSAM images were being uploaded to electronic devices in the city.

An investigation determined that Paez uploaded the images. A search warrant later discovered the 600 images on his devices. He then admitted to possessing the images and that he had a problem with looking at the images, prosecutors said.

It was later determined that Paez was using social media to contact children under the age of 14 to solicit sex acts with them and send them sxual images.

Paez was sentenced to five years, eight months in prison. He will have to register as a sex offender when he's released.