Modesto youth soccer coach faces child porn charges, police say

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
A Turlock man who coaches a youth travel soccer team based out of Modesto is accused of possessing and distributing child pornography, officials said Wednesday.

matthew-paez.jpg
Turlock Police Department

Turlock's Police Department said a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the investigation into and the arrest of Matthew Paez, 33.

Paez was found to have uploaded child porn files "to an internet-based platform," police said. Several electronic devices found during a search of his home on Meandering Lane are being analyzed for additional evidence.

None of the players coached by Paez are believed to be a victim, police said.

Paez was taken into custody on Monday and faces one count of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of obscene material involving a minor, police said.

