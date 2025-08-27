Modesto HOA board recalled after failed special assessment, turmoil over rising fees

Residents at a Modesto condominium complex have voted to recall their homeowners association board after months of turmoil over a failed special assessment and rising fees, while dangerous decks and balconies remain unrepaired and red tagged by the city.

At Walnut Orchards, 90 out of 100 ballots cast supported removing the current board and immediately installing new members chosen by residents.

The recall follows a proposed $4 million assessment that would have charged each homeowner $25,000 to replace rotting decks and staircases. Residents voted the plan down in May, but the board warned dues would climb 20% annually until they topped $4,000 a month. Monthly fees are already set to rise to nearly $660 at the start of 2026.

"The people that won will bring change, and I'm grateful for the outcome," resident Maria Rodriguez said after the vote.

Former homeowner Art Cooper described the situation as devastating. His wife became gravely ill as he tried to sell their condo under the looming assessment. "In a matter of about six months, my whole world changed," he said. His wife later died, and he now rents out the property.

Despite the leadership shake-up, Walnut Orchards still faces urgent problems. Several decks and balconies remain red-tagged by the city, and homeowners could soon face daily fines until repairs are made.

The property management company overseeing the complex, Common Interest, declined to comment. Another HOA election is scheduled for November.