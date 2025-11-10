Modesto Gospel Mission seeks donations for Thanksgiving dinner

The Modesto Gospel Mission is preparing for what it says could be its largest Thanksgiving meal in years, feeding up to 1,500 people as donations fall behind growing need.

Director of Development Scott Pernice said the mission typically serves about 1,000 people during its annual Thanksgiving event but expects that number to rise sharply this year.

"Based off of the need, we're probably going to hit closer to 1,500, which is huge for our community," Pernice said.

Rising grocery prices and inflation have made it harder for families to donate food items and for the mission to keep up with demand. Pernice said that in previous years, the shelter had leftover turkeys to share with the community: this year, there's barely enough to cover their own meal.

"It's just become harder for your everyday working person to bring groceries down," he said. "We normally have plenty, but this year, just based off tariffs and inflation, it's been hard."

The mission's shelters are also full. The men's shelter is at 100 percent capacity, while the women's shelter and the newly opened Hannah's House for women and children are also at maximum occupancy.

"Five years ago, you would've seen empty beds everywhere," Pernice said. "The need has just continued to increase year over year."

This year's Thanksgiving menu will include traditional favorites like turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and dinner rolls. Pernice said one longtime donor who provided rolls in previous years was unable to contribute, forcing the mission to purchase more food on its own.

Monetary donations are also being accepted and go directly toward the mission's kitchen and meal programs. While volunteer slots for Thanksgiving are currently full, Pernice said those looking to help can still email emma@mymission.org to check for openings or future events.

Food donations can be dropped off at the mission's receiving dock or front office on Yosemite Boulevard, labeled for Thanksgiving use.

The annual meal will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 26, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"This event is important for a lot of children," Pernice said. "A lot of parents right now are wondering, when it starts to get cold, what are they going to do? Because they just don't have enough money to go out and buy a new coat. This event is such an integral part of what we do in our community, for our community."