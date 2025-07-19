Man driving motorcycle in Modesto hit, killed in late-night crash

Modesto Police on Saturday said a man driving a motorcycle was struck and killed late Friday night.

Around 11 p.m., police were called to the scene of a crash on Claus and Milnes roads.

Police said a pickup truck driver was traveling southbound on Claus Road and struck the motorcyclist when it turned left onto Milnes Road. The motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Claus Road.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified only as man from Riverbank, and police said he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The pickup truck driver stayed at the scene and cooperated, according to police.