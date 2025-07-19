Watch CBS News
Man driving motorcycle in Modesto hit, killed in late-night crash

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

Modesto Police on Saturday said a man driving a motorcycle was struck and killed late Friday night.

Around 11 p.m., police were called to the scene of a crash on Claus and Milnes roads.

Police said a pickup truck driver was traveling southbound on Claus Road and struck the motorcyclist when it turned left onto Milnes Road. The motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Claus Road.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified only as man from Riverbank, and police said he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The pickup truck driver stayed at the scene and cooperated, according to police. 

