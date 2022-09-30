Modesto City School District joins UC Merced admissions program

MERCED — UC Merced created a program for local students to raise awareness about the education the school provides.

The Merced Automatic Admission program lays out a set of academic criteria that, if met, guarantees admission to UC Merced.

Part of the criteria is that students must complete three of their four years of English and math at the end of their junior year of high school.

The university says that its goal is to increase awareness about the university.

"First off, submit the M.A.A. application first before the start of their senior year. They have to complete 15 of the A through G course requirements for freshmen admissions and maintain a weighted G.P.A. of 3.5 with no grade less than a C," said Admission Director Dustin Noji.

More than 200 people applied to the program from other districts last year.