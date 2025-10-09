Nonprofit turns old Modesto baseball field into thriving community garden

Modesto duo turns open land into family-friendly garden that grows more than just produce

A once-empty lot behind Church of the Cross in north Modesto now hosts a thriving community garden with more than 140 plots and growers from across the globe.

"We have over 140 plots, probably six nationalities out here. Everything is growing out here," said garden coordinator Everett Leon-Guerrero, who helps oversee the roughly 1.5-acre site with volunteers, including longtime gardener Benny Villarreal.

Gardeners pay $50 a year for a plot, which includes access to water, shared tools and waste disposal.

"We are a nonprofit. The church is kind enough to give this land to them. They pay $50 a year, which is a screaming deal. And we're always looking for donations," Leon-Guerrero said.

The plots produce familiar staples like tomatoes, peppers and zucchini, alongside crops tied to gardeners' cultures, bananas, sugarcane and lemongrass, among them.

"We do everything we can, from pumpkins, corn, you name it," Villarreal said. "Even if we don't care for something, we'll grow it anyway, because there's always somebody else [asking], 'Do you have this?'"

Leon-Guerrero said he uses Google Translate to communicate across language barriers and that the garden operates organically, without spraying.

"We don't get paid for this. God pays us, and it's a labor of love," he said.

The garden also features a new mural painted by Eliana Gloria, a Modesto High senior, inspired by a sketch from Cameron Leon-Guerrero. Organizers say student tours and youth gardeners are part of the mission.

The Church of the Cross Community Garden is at 3936 Dale Rd, near Snyder in Modesto.