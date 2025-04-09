Speeding driver crashes through Chase Bank in Modesto, police say

MODESTO — A speeding driver lost control and crashed through a Chase Bank in Modesto, police said Wednesday.

Modesto police said it happened around 3:20 p.m. at the Chase branch at Standiford and Sisk avenues. The vehicle crashed through the bank's entrance and came to a rest against the back wall.

Trev Malok

No one inside the bank was hurt, but Modesto police reported minor injuries among the male driver and female passenger of the vehicle.

Modesto police noted that it was not yet clear exactly why the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The Chase branch will need to be boarded up, police said.