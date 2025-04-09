Watch CBS News
Local News

Speeding driver crashes through Chase Bank in Modesto, police say

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Car slams into Chase Bank in Modesto
Car slams into Chase Bank in Modesto 00:35

MODESTO — A speeding driver lost control and crashed through a Chase Bank in Modesto, police said Wednesday.

Modesto police said it happened around 3:20 p.m. at the Chase branch at Standiford and Sisk avenues. The vehicle crashed through the bank's entrance and came to a rest against the back wall.

car crash into modesto chase bank
Trev Malok

No one inside the bank was hurt, but Modesto police reported minor injuries among the male driver and female passenger of the vehicle.

Modesto police noted that it was not yet clear exactly why the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The Chase branch will need to be boarded up, police said.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.