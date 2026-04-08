Modesto police arrest 2 demonstrators after "ICE Out" painted on street

Two people were arrested on suspicion of vandalism after police say demonstrators painted "ICE Out" on a Modesto street Tuesday evening.

Modesto police say the protest took place outside the Doctors Medical Center hospital. At some point during the protest, police say demonstrators painted the message "ICE Out" on Florida Avenue in large white lettering.

Officers identified two suspects in the vandalism: 36-year-old Modesto resident Bernadette Gamez and 22-year-old Stockton resident Wendy Villagran.

Police say both Gamez and Villagran have since been arrested and are facing charges of felony vandalism and conspiracy to commit a crime.

"We support the rights of individuals to exercise their constitutional rights to peacefully assemble and express their views. However, violence or criminal behavior, including the destruction of public or private property, will not be tolerated in our community," said Brandon Gillespie, Modesto's chief of police, in a statement.

Modesto's public works department is working to remove the lettering, police say.

Tuesday evening's protest was organized in response to an incident in nearby Patterson where ICE agents shot a person during a targeted traffic stop.