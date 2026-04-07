California shooting allegedly involving ICE under investigation in Stanislaus County

An investigation is underway in Stanislaus County after agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement were said to be involved in a shooting Tuesday morning.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office confirmed the shooting involved ICE agents and not local law enforcement.

Officials say the suspect was taken to the hospital, but no information has been released on their condition.

ICE officials have not commented on the situation.

The exact location of the incident remains unclear, but all on- and off-ramps on Interstate 5 at Sperry Avenue near Patterson are closed.

This is a developing story.