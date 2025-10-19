Missing Colusa County man found dead near his home

An elderly Colusa County man was found dead after being reported missing on Saturday, the Colusa County Sheriff's Office said.

He was identified as 84-year-old Jim Hamner, and foul play is not suspected, the sheriff's office said.

He was reported missing from his home near Hankins and Stovall roads, west of Williams, around noon and 2:30 p.m. The sheriff's office said that due to his age and welfare, a search was launched immediately.

Crews from Glenn County, Williams, the Arbuckle Fire Department, and the California Highway Patrol joined the search, alongside aerial support. Hamner was then found just after 9 p.m. near an irrigation canal, close to his home.

"The Colusa County Sheriff's Office extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Hamner. We would also like to thank the community members and partner agencies who assisted in the search effort," the sheriff's office said.

A cause of death will be determined by the county's Coroner's Office Pathologist.