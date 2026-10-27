Body found in irrigation district canal identified as missing Ceres woman

The body found in a Turlock Irrigation District canal Saturday was identified as a 72-year-old missing woman, Ceres police said Tuesday.

She was identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner's Office as Ajit Kaur. Police said Kaur was reported missing on Aug. 23, and that irrigation district employees found her on Saturday.

Kaur went missing from a Casa Grande Apartment complex at 3100 Whitmore Avenue. According to police, investigators learned information that led them to suspect she may have entered the canal which runs parallel to nearby Moore Road.

At the time, police used K9s, requested help from the county, used an underwater drone, and divers to search for Kaur in the canal system and reservoir, but they were unable to locate her.

Police said she was found by an irrigation district employee while they were doing one of their daily patrols. She was found, police said, near Central Avenue and Keyes Road.