Ceres family searches for missing 72-year-old woman after routine walk

A Ceres family is desperately searching for their 72-year-old grandmother after she disappeared during what they say was a routine walk through her neighborhood.

Ajit Kaur was last seen Aug. 22, and her family says her disappearance is completely out of character.

"She comes out here almost every single day, mornings and nights," said Nicole Sekhon, Kaur's granddaughter. "Walks here, goes to visit her friends and family, and then walks back home as well."

A neighbor's security camera captured what the family believes is one of Kaur's last known images. The footage shows her walking through her apartment complex wearing an orange outfit.

Her family says Kaur left behind nearly everything she would normally take with her, including her phone, purse, identification, money and house key.

"To disappear, it's completely unusual for her," Sekhon said. "She doesn't really leave late at night like that, and especially with not letting any family members know where she's going."

Family members say they have contacted Kaur's friends and searched the places she normally visits, but have found no sign of her.

"We've called all the friends. All the friends have reached out to us. We really don't have any clue where she could have gone," Sekhon said.

Kaur is also visually impaired in one eye and has diabetes, according to her family. They say she has been without her medication since she disappeared.

The family is particularly concerned about a canal along Kaur's usual walking route.

They say they have repeatedly searched the area on foot and by car but have not found any indication of where she may have gone.

"I think that's why we're putting so much pressure on the canal, because it's only logical," Sekhon said. "Let's be honest. It's been three days."

Kaur's family is asking that the search be expanded, particularly around the canal.

"We just don't want our worst fear coming true, but that's what we all think has happened," Sekhon said.

Ceres police are investigating Kaur's disappearance and are asking anyone who may have seen her or has information about where she could be to come forward.

Meanwhile, family and friends are gathering Tuesday night at Neil Park for a vigil at 7:30 p.m. They say they hope the gathering will keep attention on the search and bring additional help in finding Kaur.

"It's three days, and we're trying to be realistic," Sekhon said through tears. "Dead or alive, we just want her body, or we just want to see her at least, and to have her throw a proper funeral."

Anyone with information about Kaur's whereabouts is urged to contact the Ceres Police Department.