Irrigation district employees find body in Ceres canal

Ceres police are investigating after a body was found in a canal near Central Avenue and Keyes Road on Saturday, officials said.

Employees with the Turlock Irrigation District contacted police at roughly 12:00 p.m. to report the discovery of possible human remains in the Lower Lateral 3 Canal, according to officials. When police arrived on scene, they confirmed it was a dead person.

No information was available about the age or gender of the dead person, nor whether the death was considered suspicious.

Officials said that more testing would be performed in the upcoming days to help identify the person, and asked the public to contact police if they had any relevant information about the discovery.