Midtown Sacramento location of Goldfield Trading Post to close

A popular bar and music venue in Midtown Sacramento will be closing by the end of November, the owner says.

In a statement to CBS Sacramento, Goldfield Trading Post owner Bret Bair says financial hardship is the reason for the impending closure.

"We simply aren't selling enough tickets and beverages to make ends meet. We just couldn't keep up with the increases in rent, utilities, insurance, and employee costs," Bair wrote.

The venue, located at 16th and J streets, still has shows booked through Nov. 21.

Bair says the last day of operation will be Nov. 23.

"We used to rely heavily on a Friday and Saturday country line dance night but that business disappeared shortly after Covid; one of the reasons for the decline in business is also probably due to the decrease of foot traffic in the immediate area," Bair wrote.

Goldfield Trading Post's Roseville location will remain open, with Bair noting that they own the building there.

More than 1,500 concerts have been held at Goldfield's Midtown Sacramento location over the past decade, according to Bair, including artists like Morgan Wallen and Kane Brown.

Previously, the Midtown Goldfield location was home to Hamburger Patties – another popular bar and restaurant that closed in 2013.