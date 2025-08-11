Watch CBS News
Local News

2 Midtown Sacramento Victorian homes damaged in fire

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Firefighters battle flames at two homes in Sacramento
Firefighters battle flames at two homes in Sacramento 02:37

Firefighters swarmed a Midtown Sacramento street to stop a fire from spreading to more homes Monday morning.

Sacramento Fire crews were dispatched to the scene near 18th and N streets a little after 9 a.m.

mw-sacramento-house-fire-aug11.jpg
Scene of the fire.

Crews found that the fire that had apparently started between two converted Victorian homes had spread into the attics of the buildings. The fire prompted a three-alarm response to be called to the scene.

One person was injured when they broke the window out of one home to get their brother out, Sacramento Fire says. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to any other buildings. The extent of the damage to the two homes is unclear at this point, however.

Due to the fire response, N Street is closed between 18th and 20th streets. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue