2 Midtown Sacramento Victorian homes damaged in fire

Firefighters swarmed a Midtown Sacramento street to stop a fire from spreading to more homes Monday morning.

Sacramento Fire crews were dispatched to the scene near 18th and N streets a little after 9 a.m.

Scene of the fire.

Crews found that the fire that had apparently started between two converted Victorian homes had spread into the attics of the buildings. The fire prompted a three-alarm response to be called to the scene.

One person was injured when they broke the window out of one home to get their brother out, Sacramento Fire says. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to any other buildings. The extent of the damage to the two homes is unclear at this point, however.

Due to the fire response, N Street is closed between 18th and 20th streets.