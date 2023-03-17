Maryland hosting Holy Cross in first round of NCAA Women's Tournament

BALTIMORE -- The second-seeded University of Maryland opens the women's NCAA Tournament on Friday against 15th-seeded Holy Cross, the Terrapins meet the Crusaders at 2:30 p.m.

The winner of that game faces seventh-seeded Arizona.

Maryland is led by Diamond Miller, who averages 19.7 points per game. Abby Meyers is chipping in 14.5 points per game and Shyanne Sellers is putting up 13.8 points per game.

This marks the 13th straight season coach Brenda Frese has taken her team to the "Big Dance" and the 18th time overall. They won the championship in 2006.

The Terrapins were a No. 2 seed under Frese in 2021, 2016, 2012, 2007 and 2006.

"I think the biggest thing is, you can't get too high or too low, and just understand it's the next 40 minutes in the NCAA Tournament," Frese said Tuesday. "That's the biggest takeaway. You have to be the team that's most locked in and most confident team and ready to lay it out for the entire game."

Holy Cross (24-8) beat Boston University to win the Patriot League's automatic bid.