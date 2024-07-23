Maria Fire in Calaveras County grows to 50 acres, prompts evacuation orders and warnings
CALAVERAS COUNTY – A wildfire in the Mokelumne Hill/Mountain Ranch area has prompted evacuation orders Tuesday morning.
The fire, named by Cal Fire as the Maria Fire, is burning near Jesus Maria Road, also prompting the closure of that road between Highway 26 and Music Gulch.
Per the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services, evacuation orders are in effect for the following zones: CCU-030-A and CCU-042-B.
An evacuation warning is also in effect for zone CCU-029.
Cal Fire says the wildfire has grown to 50 acres as of 6 a.m.