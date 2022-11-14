Marc Anthony set to perform at Golden 1 Center in March
SACRAMENTO - Musician Marc Anthony is making a tour stop in Sacramento next year.
On Monday, Cardenas Marketing Network and Magnus announced via email that Anthony's Viviendo tour will make a tour stop in Sacramento at G1C on March 2.
Pre-sale tickets for the Sacramento concert go on sale Thursday, November 17 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public will be available Friday, November 18 at 9 a.m. Golden1Center.com, the announcement says.
Information about VIP packages can be found at https://www.marcanthonyonline.com/es/.
The Viviendo tour kicks off on February 9 in New York. To see all tour dates, click here: https://www.marcanthonyonline.com/en/tour/
