Marc Anthony set to perform at Golden 1 Center in March

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Musician Marc Anthony is making a tour stop in Sacramento next year. 

On Monday, Cardenas Marketing Network and Magnus announced via email that Anthony's Viviendo tour will make a tour stop in Sacramento at G1C on March 2. 

Marc Anthony Performs At The Kia Forum
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Singer Marc Anthony performs onstage during the 'Viviendo' tour at The Kia Forum on October 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. / Getty Images

Pre-sale tickets for the Sacramento concert go on sale Thursday, November 17 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public will be available Friday, November 18 at 9 a.m. Golden1Center.com, the announcement says.

Information about VIP packages can be found at https://www.marcanthonyonline.com/es/.

The Viviendo tour kicks off on February 9 in New York. To see all tour dates, click here: https://www.marcanthonyonline.com/en/tour/

First published on November 14, 2022 / 12:17 PM

