Maraskeshia Smith is first Black woman to be named Sacramento city manager

It's the start of a new era at Sacramento City Hall, where leaders announced they have hired a new CEO in charge of hiring, firing and dealing with the city's money trouble ahead.

Maraskeshia Smith is the first woman and first African American to serve as city manager in Sacramento. She spoke at an introductory press conference on Tuesday.

"I step into this role with humility, honor and a deep sense of responsibility," Smith said.

Smith's resume includes her most recent stop as city manager in Santa Rosa, and previous roles in city government in Stockton, Oakland, and Cincinnati.

Sacramento City Manager Maraskeshia Smith City of Sacramento

Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty calls Smith's experience key to her selection.

"Being in a big city like Cincinnati but also serving in cities like Stockton and Oakland that have had challenges," McCarty said. "They're our neighboring cities. We've seen some of their challenges."

Sacramento is facing serious challenges with basic services to police, fire and parks in the coming years. A structural deficit in the hundreds of millions of dollars for the next three years will likely mean layoffs to city staff.

The city is also dealing with deferred maintenance and infrastructure problems.

Smith takes over for former city manager Howard Chan, who became a lightning rod for criticism as the second-highest-paid city manager in the state.

Protesters even surrounded his home in 2020 over police reform policies.

Sacramento Region Business CEO John Vignocchi says Smith's hiring comes at a time he sees signs of growth in the city.

"Vibe-wise, I feel like we're rebounding," Vignocchi said. "It's just how fast can we grow from here. Sacramento has basically been up and to the right in terms of population growth, economic growth, and job growth."

This was a nationwide search with more than 100 applicants.

Smith will be earning $399,000 a year salary. She starts on January 5.