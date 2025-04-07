Manteca police officer accused of sexually assaulting intoxicated person while off duty

MANTECA — A Manteca police officer is accused of sexually assaulting an intoxicated person while off duty in the city of Ripon, authorities said Monday.

Officer Ryan Castro was booked into the San Joaquin County on Monday. He faces charges of oral cop of intoxicated person, digital penetration of intoxicated person and assault with intent to commit sexual offense, the Manteca Police Department said.

The alleged crimes happened in April 2024. Manteca police said they received noticed from Ripon police on May 1 that Castro was under investigation.

Castro, 36, was immediately placed on administrative leave and surrendered himself to the jail upon the completion of the investigation and the San Joaquin County Disrict Attorney's Office filing the charges.

The district attorney's office released the following statement after Castro was booked into jail:

"The arrest of Officer Ryan Castro reinforces a fundamental principle: no one is above the law. The San Joaquin County District Attorney's office is committed to ensuring that justice is served through a fair and thorough judicial process. Officer Castro, like any individual, will be held accountable for his actions as the legal proceedings move forward. We will continue to work diligently to uphold the integrity of our justice system and ensure that the facts of this case are fully examined in court."

Manteca police said that Castro has been employed with the department since June 2018 and worked for the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office prior to that.