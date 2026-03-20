Manteca launches new pilot program to create more food truck opportunities

Manteca is launching a pilot program that is aimed at helping entrepreneurs, supporting local small businesses and showcasing the variety of food the city has to offer.

"It looks really good and I'm a big fan of big burritos," Yuba City Resident Jason Jenkins shared.

Jenkins is on a road trip back to Yuba City and decided to grab some food.

Hearing there may be more options to choose from on his way home is a delicious thought.

"Every time I visit Los Angeles, I love hitting up some food trucks, so I think it's great that we're gonna see more," he said.

That's what the city of Manteca is now trying to encourage with the Manteca Culinary Launch Pad - Food Truck Incubator Program.

The goal is to help culinary entrepreneurs, support local small businesses and showcase the variety of food Manteca has to offer.

That's exactly why Greekalicious is in town.

"There's a lot of other options around, but I think the Greek food is something which is missing and we wanted to fill that void," Greekalicious Owner Arjun Dheer said.

It's not easy work and for many, food trucks are the first step in helping businesses establish a permanent location within a community.

For Dheer, his goal is to go brick and mortar.

"We could have a good seating arrangement, we could have so much more, we could do. We could have much more volume. We could introduce more dishes. We could expand our menu," he explained. "If there's some incentives we can get from the city, that'd be great."

Through a phased approach, the city can help these entrepreneurs with technical assistance, permitting support, city-led promotions and mentorship.

If selected, the culinary creators can get access to a fully equipped food cart.

For trucks that already have an established location, adding more to serve the community would make all the difference, especially for those with loyal customers.

"It will help us a lot because it's really expensive. It will be great," Tequileros Taqueria Employee Alexa Cobarrubias said. "We're really full right now, but at night it gets really, really busy. We get more on weekends, Saturdays and Sundays. You guys should try it."

This initiative essentially allows entrepreneurs to test out their concepts without as many financial risks.

Applications opened on March 16 and end on May 4.