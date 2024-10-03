Watch CBS News
Local News

Man, woman shot outside Motel 6 in Stockton, police say

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

2 shot outside Stockton Motel 6
2 shot outside Stockton Motel 6 00:16

STOCKTON — Authorities are investigating after a man and a woman were shot outside a motel in Stockton on Thursday.

The Stockton Police Department said the pair were shot around 7:30 p.m. outside the Motel 6 in the area of Stockton Street and Navy Drive. Both have since been taken to an area hospital and are expected to recover.

No details were available on a suspect or motive.

The roadway where the shooting occurred was expected to be closed for an extended time.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.