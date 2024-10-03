Man, woman shot outside Motel 6 in Stockton, police say

STOCKTON — Authorities are investigating after a man and a woman were shot outside a motel in Stockton on Thursday.

The Stockton Police Department said the pair were shot around 7:30 p.m. outside the Motel 6 in the area of Stockton Street and Navy Drive. Both have since been taken to an area hospital and are expected to recover.

No details were available on a suspect or motive.

The roadway where the shooting occurred was expected to be closed for an extended time.