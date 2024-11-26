Man in wheelchair dies after being hit by truck in Modesto crosswalk

MODESTO — A Modesto man in a wheelchair died after being hit by a truck while using a crosswalk, police said Tuesday.

The Modesto Police Department said it happened shortly after 6 a.m. at Yosemite Boulevard and Santa Ana Avenue.

The man who was hit was declared dead at an area hospital. His name has not been released.

Police said the driver of the truck stayed at the scene and was cooperative with officers.

Anyone who may have been a witness to the crash should contact the Modesto Police Department.